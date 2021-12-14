Margaret Haller, age 70, of Rice Lake, WI died peacefully at her home on Thursday, 12/9/2021. Her battle with cancer was short, but she was a fighter until the end.
She was born 7/6/1951 in Elba, MN to Carl and Irene (Priebe) Zastrow. She grew up in Gilman WI, Where she graduated high school in 1969. She married Frank Haller on 11/24/1973. They lived in Stanley where they farmed from 1973-1978. In 1978, she moved to Green Cove Springs Florida, where along with Frank, Mike and Randy they built Haller Airpark. Where her legacy will continue to live on. Frank and Marge returned to WI in 1984 and continued to raise a family here for many years.
She was a cosmetologist for 50 years and loved to make people beautiful by doing their hair. She loved all of her clients like family and they adored her too. Marge enjoyed gardening, cooking, fishing and watching Packers football, but most of all helping raise her beloved grandkids Gavin and Hailey.
Survived by the love of her life Frank, she was his bride for 48 years; seven children, Michael (Cheri) Haller, Randy (Donna) Haller, Marcia (Chris) Holmes, Heather (Derek) Haller, Hilary (Brett) Walker, Aaron (Carissa) Haller, Dan Haller. eight grandchildren, Becky, Colin, Jordan, Tristen, Sarah, Andrew, Gavin and Hailey. Four great-grandchildren, Pieper, Dexter, Spencer and Ahana; brother Wayne; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceded in death by her mother, Irene; father, Carl; brother; James (Porky).
Marge will be remembered as a caring, selfless individual that always put others before herself. At her request there will be no services. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in assisting the family.
