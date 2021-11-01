Margaret Lindquist, 89, passed away October 27, 2021. She was born July 28, 1932, to Leo and Rosemary (Slattery) Long. She graduated from Hayward High School in 1950. She married Keith Lindquist on October 10, 1955.
Margaret and Keith raised their five children in Cumberland. Her dedication to family was a commendable show of strength. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her greatest joy. She always demonstrated unconditional love and a feeling of home. The aroma of homemade cookies and bread fresh out of the oven permeated through her house. Every birthday was celebrated with the treat of her homemade chocolate cake with chocolate frosting. The family gathered after church on Sundays for cinnamon rolls and conversation. Her devotion to faith was fundamental to her daily life. Living these values made her a role model to her family and those around her. She had a style to be admired, always classic. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, word puzzles, reading, bird watching and her soap operas. Margaret was a reserved, Irish lady that always put others first. Margaret lived her last seven years at Woodstone Senior Living in Rice Lake where she was cared for by wonderful staff that treated her with compassion and dignity.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Keith, son, Thomas Lindquist; her parents, Leo and Rosemary Long; grandson, Tony Ficocello and great-granddaughters, Julia and Sophia Barker.
Margaret is survived by four of her children, Peter (Kathi) Lindquist of Cumberland, John (Laura) Lindquist of Pardeeville, WI, Mary Lindquist of Cumberland and Kathleen (Rob) Duncan of Cumberland. 10 grandchildren, Kevin (Katie) Lindquist, Bryce (Ginger-Grace) Lindquist, Jessica Lindquist, Joshua Lindquist, Adam (Alexandria) Lindquist, Kaela Lindquist, Carrie Lindquist, Sarah (Dave) Einck, Jaeden Parker and Elizabeth (Nathan) Froehlich. Nine great-grandchildren, Mila Lindquist, Liam Lindquist, Maeve Lindquist, Alex Barker, Morgan Einck, Hadley Einck, Porter Einck, Colette Einck and Gianna Froehlich; one brother, George (Jeanette) Long of Hayward; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews as well as many other relatives and friends. Margaret was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Lindquist; her parents, Leo and Rosemary Long; grandson, Tony Ficocello and great-granddaughters, Julia and Sophia Barker.
The family will be having a private mass and burial. Condolences may be offered at www.skinnerfh.com.
