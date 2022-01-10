Mardell Schnell, age 88, of Rice Lake, WI, died Thursday, January 6, 2022 in Rice Lake.

She was born on February 23, 1933 in Turtle Lake, WI to Arthur and Mildred (Fredericks) Fredrick.  Mardell graduated from the Turtle Lake High School in 1951.  She was married to Maynard Voelker on May 15, 1955 and they later divorced.  Mardell later married John Schnell on November 7, 1987 in Rice Lake.  She was a telephone operator for GTE for many years.  

Mardell was very active at First Lutheran Church - making quilts, and helping with the bulletins each week.  She enjoyed gardening and canned and froze all of her vegetables.

She is survived by her husband, John Schnell; four children, Randy (Charlotte) Voelker, Brenda Voelker, Ricky (Deb) Voelker and Stacy (Dave) Voelker; four stepchildren, Jack (Ginny) Schnell, Jeffrey (Kathy) Schnell, Laurel (Dan) Bowe and Joel (Sue) Schnell; 12 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; a brother, Terry (Sue) Fredrick; many nieces and nephews.  She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Mildred Fredrick; a sister, Gloria; a brother, Weldon.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in Rice Lake, Rev. Jon Cluppert officiating, with interment in Mount Hope Cemetery in Turtle Lake, WI.  Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Tuesday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake and for one hour prior to the service at the church.         

