Mardell G. Brunette, 96, Wausau, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Mountain Terrace, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

She was born May 14, 1926 in Haugen, WI, daughter of the late Adolph and Caroline (Posta) Stodola. On November 21, 1946, she married Harold Brunette in Barron, WI. He preceded her in death on March 16, 1998.

