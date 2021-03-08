Madeline Sinclair, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the beginning of her second 100 years. She was born September 14, 1920 in Rice Lake, to Edward and Leah (DeMars) Robarge.
She married Wendell Sinclair on July 11, 1942 in Dobie, WI. They raised six children and served several foster children on their farm near Barron.
In her adult life she volunteered as a 4-H Leader, a worker at Pioneer Village at the Barron County Historical Museum, and served on the Board of Directors for the Barron County DSI. She was a proud member of the VFW Auxiliary for more than 75 years, most recently with the Almena VFW.
She belonged to several Homemaker’s groups, was involved in the Memory Cafe at Monroe Manor, and worked as a personal care assistant for many years. She also delivered Meals on Wheels and worked at several local polling places during elections.
She is survived by four sons and two daughters: Lloyd (Vana) of Blaine, MN, Allen (Sharon) of Almena, Maynard of Sweetwater, TX, Lyle “Pete” (Margaret “Maggie”) of Barron, Annette (Jerry) Udean of St. Louis Park, MN, and Marg (Lee) Campbell of Hillsdale. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild, along with a sister-in-law, Carol Widlund, and many nieces and nephews.
Madeline was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, five brothers and three sisters, and a daughter-in-law, Vicki.
We wish to thank the staff at Monroe Manor and Lakeview Hospice for the care and compassion shown during such a difficult time.
A visitation for Madeline was held on Sunday, March 7, from 4:00-7:00 p.m., at Rausch & Steel Funeral Home in Barron.
A private family service was scheduled at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Almena. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 11, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
