Lynn Laski passed away on August 29, 2021 after a short battle with cancer. He was born in Rice Lake on March 30, 1950 to Ben and Joan Laski. The family moved to Hastings, MN in 1960 and Lynn graduated from Hastings High School in 1968. He attended forestry school in Tomahawk WI and on Feb 27, 1971 Lynn married Barbara Bahls. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year.
Lynn and Barb settled in Nisswa, MN where he was employed at the lumberyard until he started Laski Construction with his brother Larry. Lynn and Barb enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and traveling extensively to Alaska and Canada. Lynn was a drummer in several bands over the years and he also played bass guitar in a band with his brothers called Sawtooth.
Lynn was an artist who taught himself many skills including taxidermy, woodworking and oil paints. Many of his works are a reminder of his talents. Lynn is survived by his wife, Barb and siblings, Linda Frolik, Larry (Mary), Lee (Shari), Ben (Sandi) and LuAnn Wagendorf (Brad). Also his special cousin, Ricky Palmquist who called him “brother”; his aunts Darlene and Diane; uncle Dale and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private family gathering was held to celebrate Lynn’s life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.