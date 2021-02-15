Lynn Nevin, 59, of Ripon died, February 11, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland. He was born May 21, 1961, in Barron, WI to Clyde and Lotus (Peterson) Nevin.
Lynn liked to go fishing, regardless of the weather, golfing, bowling, and playing softball with his many good friends. Everyone who knew Lynn knew that he was a hard-working man.
He is survived by his mother, Lotus Nevin; siblings, Lori (Marc Cave) Nevin, and Craig (Shery) Nevin; fiancé, Kimberly Kasparec; nieces, Torrie Fowler, and Tiffani Fowler; nephews, Jordan Nevin, and Drew Nevin; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Nevin.
Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Skinner Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Schmidt officiating. Burial will be in Ebenezzar Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 10:00-12:00 p.m.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.
