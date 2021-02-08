Lynda Smith, age 103, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021, at the Benedictine Manor of La Crosse, Wisconsin. She was born March 21, 1917, to Frank and Matilda W. (Ready) Hussman in Dakota, MN.

She was united in marriage to Keith Smith on February 12, 1936. While living in La Crosse they became part of the founding members of Asbury Methodist Church.

Lynda and Keith owned and operated several small businesses, notably Smitty’s Dairy Store (1948-1959) in La Crosse, and the Currier Motel (1959-1969) in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. Keith was the entrepreneur salesman while Lynda was the chief operating manager. She enjoyed being with family and would never consider missing a get together.

Lynda is survived by her sons, Daniel Smith (Sandra) of Gold Canyon, AZ, Wayne Smith (Sharon) of Seattle, WA, and daughter-in-law Judy Smith of Billings, MT. She will be missed by 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Keith (1972), a son, Gary Smith (2004), and two sisters Verna Dummer and Hazel Hackbarth.

Special thanks to Dr. David Momont and staff at Gunderson Hospital in La Crosse and the staff at Benedictine for taking such good care of Lynda.

A Celebration of Lynda’s life will be held in the Spring and will be announced by the Torkelson Funeral Home. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.     

