Lucy Walker of Radisson, WI, wife to Donald, died April 24th, 2020 in her home at the age of 85. She is the mother to, Deb(Steve) Nordskog of Leland, IA; Teresa(Paul)Aamodt of Lake Park, MN; Ken Walker of Addison, IL; and Becky Christensen of Birchwood, WI.
She was a grandmother to 12 and a great-grandmother to 14.
Thank you to Regional Hospice and Bratley Funeral Home.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
