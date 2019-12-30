Lucille Wiger, age 99, of Lewisville, TX, formerly of Rice Lake, WI, died on Friday, December 20, 2019. She was born on September 18, 1920 in Minneapolis, MN.
Lucille was raised in Prairie Farm and then settled in Rice Lake. While in high school, she met Henry Wiger, her husband of 52 years and married on July 9, 1943 in Champagne, IL.
After high school she went to Barron County Teachers College. She then went to Washington DC to teach radio communications to soldiers. After the war she went back to Minnesota and taught in a one-room school.
She loved to tell stories, making ceramics, quilting, sewing and making clothes for her granddaughter.
She is survived by four daughters, Marilyn Salley of Tennessee, Susan (Glenn) Hale of Texas, Mary Wiger of Texas and Diane (Phillip) Cline of Indiana; nine grandchildren, Jeff, Mark, Daniel, David, Betsy, Emma, Preston, Stephen and Katie; six great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Wiger; a daughter, Linda Wiger; her parents, August and Anna Quaderer; son-in-law, Dan Salley and a brother, Galen Quaderer.
Graveside services were held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Nora Cemetery in Rice Lake. A memorial service is planned for summer 2020.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is assisting with the
arrangements.
