Rice Lake, WI (54868)

Today

Periods of snow. High 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 18F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.