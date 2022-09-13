JILEK, Louise Marie, 91, of Birchwood was born August 25, 1931 and died September 5, 2022 at Dove Healthcare in Rice Lake.

Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake is handling arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Louise Jilek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

