Louis Jilek, age 90, of Birchwood, WI, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake.

He was born June 29, 1929 in Birchwood, WI to Wenceslaus “Jim” and Marie (Pups) Jilek.  He was married to Gloria Romanowski on Oct 3, 1953 in Weyerhaeuser, WI.

He was born, raised, resided and worked the family farm his entire life. He also worked as laborer, patrolman, and supervisor for the Town of Wilson for 69 years. He was an Emergency Fire Warden for 53 years.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing but his true love was his family and his farm.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria Jilek; four children, Susan (Gary) Terhaar of Blaine MN, Greg (Patti) Jilek of Birchwood, WI, Sharon (Mike) Kroll of Somerset, WI and Brad (Sara) Jilek of Birchwood, WI; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; a sister, Cecelia Halle of Pittsburgh PA; many nephews and nieces.  He was preceded in death by his parents, Wenceslaus “Jim” and Marie Jilek; six brothers and five sisters.

A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.  Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.

