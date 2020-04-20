Louis Jilek, age 90, of Birchwood, WI, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake.
He was born June 29, 1929 in Birchwood, WI to Wenceslaus “Jim” and Marie (Pups) Jilek. He was married to Gloria Romanowski on Oct 3, 1953 in Weyerhaeuser, WI.
He was born, raised, resided and worked the family farm his entire life. He also worked as laborer, patrolman, and supervisor for the Town of Wilson for 69 years. He was an Emergency Fire Warden for 53 years.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing but his true love was his family and his farm.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Jilek; four children, Susan (Gary) Terhaar of Blaine MN, Greg (Patti) Jilek of Birchwood, WI, Sharon (Mike) Kroll of Somerset, WI and Brad (Sara) Jilek of Birchwood, WI; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; a sister, Cecelia Halle of Pittsburgh PA; many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wenceslaus “Jim” and Marie Jilek; six brothers and five sisters.
A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.