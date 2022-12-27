Lorraine Catherine Steiner, age 93, of Rice Lake, WI, died Sunday, December 18, 2022 in Rice Lake.

She was born on May 3, 1929 in Ellsworth, WI to Ignatius and Nelle Murphy.  Lorraine attended Clayfield and Lantz rural schools and graduated from Ellsworth High School in 1946. 

To plant a tree in memory of Lorraine Steiner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments