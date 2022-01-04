Lorraine Stowe, 95, of Birchwood, WI peacefully passed away on Christmas Eve at Care Partners Assisted Living surrounded by the love and prayers of family and friends.
Lorraine was the first born of 11 children, raised by parents, Fred and Minnie (Noland) Way on their farm in Yarnell, WI. She was joined in marriage to Leon (Jack) Marcellus Stowe Jr. in Hayward, WI on September 26, 1946. In 1953 Jack and Lorraine moved to the Iron Range in Minnesota where Jack worked for U.S. Steel and Lorraine dedicated her time to raising their six children and attended the Sand Lake Chapel in Britt, MN. They moved back to their beloved “Forty” in Birchwood when Jack retired in 1980, where Lorraine became an active member in the Meteor Hills Bible Church.
She was an avid book reader and also enjoyed puzzle books. Lorraine created many treasures that were gifted to friends and family from greeting cards to hand-crocheted afghans and quilts, among other crafts.
Lorraine was a Wisconsin sports fan and kept a special place in her heart for the wildlife and birds on their “Forty,” especially her favorite hummingbirds.
Lorraine is survived by those she loved most; her son, Fred (Kathy) Stowe; and daughters, Peggy (Rich Wilson) Jarvis, Lois (Michael) Gamble, Janis Reynolds, Karen (Alan) Barbe, Sharon Royer; 17 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; her sisters, Lucille Crye of Benson, AZ and Elva Barnes of Washburn, WI; a brother, Allen (Virginia Collins) Way of Drain, OR; sisters-in-law Vivian Way and Linda Akins Way of Idaho; brother-in-law, Bill Stowe of Kansas; and many nieces and nephews.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Minnie Way; her beloved husband, Jack; sisters, Lillian, Joyce and Dorothy Christenson; brothers, James, Glenn, Wayne, and Daniel; a son-in-law, Charles Reynolds Jr.; and two granddaughters, April and Amanda Royer.
Funeral Services have been postponed until spring and will be posted as soon as the date and arrangement details become available. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is handling the services for the family.
