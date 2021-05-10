Lori Brown of Rice Lake, 64, lost her 17-year courageous battle with breast cancer on Friday, May 7, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Jan. 13, 1957, to Gail (Maus) Valley and the late Dennis Maus of Rice Lake.
After education and work took her to other parts of the country, Lori returned to her hometown many years ago with her devoted husband, Stephen Brown. The couple was married 35 years and raised three children: Katie Mae (Dillon) Beyer of La Crosse, who recently blessed them with their first grandchild, Theo; Hannah Renee Brown (Michael Samolinski) of Eau Claire; and Samuel Prentiss Brown, also of Eau Claire.
Lori is also survived by her mother and five siblings: Jim (Becky) Maus and David (Julie) Maus, both of Iola, Wis.; Shari (Scott) Bergum of Woodruff, Wis.; Kristi Evans of Marquette, Mich.; and Jodi (Mark) Danielson of Chippewa Falls. Her three longtime Ya-Ya girlfriends also were a major positive influence.
Lori was a self-employed certified public accountant for several years, toiling long hours during tax season. She also put those skills to use as treasurer for United Presbyterian Church. She previously was a member of the Rice Lake School Board while her children were students in the district. Lori’s professional and community service reflected her approach to life in general: highly principled, strong-willed and unabashedly direct. She was renowned among family and friends for her memorable sense of humor and inspiring tenacity and resolve.
Two of Lori’s passions were Elvis and the Green Bay Packers. She and Stephen attended numerous Packer games at Lambeau Field and on the road, and closely followed team news and off-season trades and drafts. She also appreciated antiques and invested much time and effort with Stephen in restoring their magnificent home with fixtures and furnishings of the appropriate vintage. The couple hosted annual Aquafest gatherings, during which Lori served up her famous Frito Pie.
Her other free-time pursuits included skiing, camping, music and movies, and organic gardening. She especially loved tending her beautiful rose bushes.
Lori even registered some claims to fame in her hometown during her school years. She was a two-time winner of the youth city-wide tennis tournament and the first person in Rice Lake known to have completed an aerial cartwheel.
No funeral services are planned. A private celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Lori’s family extends its gratitude to the hospice staff at Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland, as well as Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, for their support and assistance.
