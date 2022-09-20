Loren was born on October 9,1930 to Fred and Dorothy Hennekens in Ladysmith WI. He graduated from Ladysmith High School in 1949 where he played football and was co-captain of his team.

He passed away in Phoenix, AZ at his daughter's home on Saturday, September 10th, 2022.

