Lois King, age 76, of Rice Lake, WI passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Barron Care and Rehab in Barron, WI.
She was born on November 6, 1943 to Hubert and Rose (Saffert) Livingston in Barron County, WI. Lois graduated from High School and was married to Gary King on July 29, 1961 in Rice Lake. She worked for Rice Lake Weighing as an Accounts Payable Clerk for 30 years. Lois enjoyed gardening, traveling, spending time with family, loved her co-workers and enjoyed bird watching, especially cardinals. Lois was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rice Lake.
Lois is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin and Ruth King of Sarona, Kurt and Karin King of Birchwood, and Shawn and Michele King of Chetek; five grandchildren, Nicole King, Brittany (Andy) Kemp, Sam King, Shannon (Will) Maher and Alyssa King; one great-grandchild; three sisters, Jeanette Lampien, Marcella McDonald and Margie Livingston; two brothers, Hubert (Lorraine) Livingston and Charles Livingston; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary King; parents, Hubert and Rose Livingston; two sisters, Marion Brecka and Patricia Drost; and brother, Donald Livingston.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rice Lake, Fr. Ed Anderson officiating, with interment in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday at Appleyard's Home for Funerals in Rice Lake and for one hour prior to the service at the Church on Monday.
