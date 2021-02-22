Lloyd Taylor, age 84 of Rice Lake, Wisconsin passed away in the early morning hours on January 5, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.
Lloyd was born in Rice Lake Wisconsin to parents William and Helen Taylor where he grew up with his two brothers and 2 sisters. Lloyd graduated from Rice lake High school and served in the Army from 1956-1958, and later serving in the national Guards. Upon returning home met his wife Patricia (Paulus) and married in 1959. They were married 61 years and spent most of that married life as residents of the Twin Cities. Upon retiring they wanted to “come home” to spend their golden years. Lloyd enjoyed hunting and fishing, spending time at the cabin they had built in the 70’s. He loved being in the garden growing vegetables and sharing his bounty with the family. After a long day in the garden, you would frequently find him on the deck with an adult beverage and that gentle smile of his bird watching in his park-like back yard. Lloyd’s biggest joy was spending time with his family, whether playing cards, board games, road trips in the RV or hunting and fishing with his son, grandchildren, and brother-in-laws. As well Lloyd was known and loved by those he coached in little league baseball and football.
Lloyd leaves behind his wife Patricia; daughter, Cynthia (Steve) Strand; their children Tyler (Roberta) and Brett; grandchildren, Tristan, Tatum and Carter. Son Bruce (Dawn) and their children, Hannah, Zachary and Wilson.
Brother, Kenneth Taylor; Sister, Arlene Kohler; Brother-in-laws, Ronald (Diane) Paulus, Donald (Peggy) Paulus, Rick (Cindy) Paulus; Sister-in law, Jean Greisen. Several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews, life long friends, Tom and Peggy Uehlin and Dwayne and Rita Siewert.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2021. Further announcement forthcoming.
