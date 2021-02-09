In 1972 she married Krist Johnson from Rice Lake WI. They met working at the Johnson family-owned restaurant,“Grouchyʼs,” in Black River Falls in 1969. There they met, fell in love and went on to raise their four children together. They traveled and had many adventures, eventually settling in Sherwood Oregon where she was the bookkeeper of their successful family business, Pride Land Management. After she lost Krist to cancer in 2019 she decided to retire and move back to Rice Lake, WI with her precious dogs, Jax and Winnie, whom she loved dearly.
Linda was a tiny lady with a big passionate heart and a feisty sense of humor. She was very loved and will be missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her husband, Krist Johnson; her parents, Willis and Doris Dinger; her grandson, Krist Abbott; and siblings, Michael Dinger, Patricia Trones, Evelyn Mullenberg, Carol Vankirk and Sandra Jackson.
She is survived by her sons, Roger (Deanna) Abbott of Canton WI, Daniel Abbott of Stanley WI, Todd (Rhonda) Abbott of Wilsonville OR and her daughter, Kady (Michael) Boyersmith of Banks OR; and her siblings, Nancy Schields, Virginia (Marv) Dahley, Doris Melbye, Judy (Ray) Geiger, Vivian (Earl) Valley, Diane (Wayne) Dearman, Kathy Dinger, Joanie (Chang) Ju, Peggy (Robert) Bach, Elmer (Jean) Schields, Robert Schields, David (Beth) Dinger, Pete (Connie) Dinger, Herb Dinger; 16 beloved grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and many, many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Her and Krist's final resting place will be at Nora Cemetery in Rice Lake, WI. A celebration of life will be planned later in the year when it is safer to travel.
