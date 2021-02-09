Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY MORNING FOR WEST CENTRAL AND CENTRAL MN AND WEST CENTRAL WI... .A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect again tonight for much of west central and central Minnesota, into parts of west central Wisconsin, where wind chills from 20 below to 30 below will be common through Wednesday morning. Additional Advisories and potentially Warnings are expected Thursday through the weekend as a reinforcing shot of Arctic air plunges into the region. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Wisconsin and central and east central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&