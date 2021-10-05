Lenora Delma Vana, 91, of Chetek, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Mayo Clinic Health Care Systems in Eau Claire.  Lenora Purintun was born on May 25, 1930 in Chetek, Wisconsin the daughter of Ruth and Leroy Purintun.

Lenora loved to knit, quilt, and sew and to watch the Green Bay Packers.

She leaves to celebrate her memory: children, Cynthia (Greg) Saylor, Barron, WI; Mary (Jim) Sekola, Chetek, WI; Coletta Peterson (Ken Janiszewski) Chetek, WI; and Donald (Betty) Vana, Chetek, WI; grandchildren, Larry, Chad, Heath, Stacy, Lynn, Lanetta, Patty, Melissa, Tommy, Taryn, Tim, Jennifer and Heather; many great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Selma Walzcak and other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Melvin; sons, Thomas and Brentt, brothers, Bill, Merle, Harley and Charles and sisters, Sonna Phillips and Jean Zakas.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Noon at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Chetek.  Visitation was at theBurnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home on Monday, October 4, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again at the church on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m.–noon.  Lenora will be laid to rest at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery following the service.

The Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Chetek has been entrusted with arrangements.                 

