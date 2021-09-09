On Tuesday, August 31, 2021, LaVerne John Edwards, 70, of Barron, WI, passed from his body to be led into a new Home into a new body in Heaven. He was surrounded by his five children during the final days of his life.
He died peacefully in his sleep, during the last moments of that cool and sunny August morning.
Dad was a man who had the honor of being married to two beautiful women during his lifetime: Josette Schmidt, of Rice Lake, WI; and Alice Stoeckel-Edwards, also of Rice Lake, WI.
He and our Mom, Josette, married as the last of their teenage years were coming to an end. They eventually produced five amazing children (if I do say so, myself). Later, he would go on to marry our Step-Mom, Alice, and a wonderful woman was added to our family.
Their first-born is Lisa Ramsey (married to Michael Ramsey) of Rice Lake, WI; next includes John Edwards of Eau Claire, WI, their only Son; their middle-most child, Michele Potvin (married to Brian Potvin) of Cameron, WI; soon after came our fully tanned little sister, Jessica Kennen of Rice Lake, WI; and finally came our Halloween baby, Renee Nelson (married to Dereck Nelson) of Rice Lake, WI.
He truly loved his eight grandchildren: Kevin Rose, Jack ‘Kyle’ Ramsey (married to Austin Ramsey), Alexis Potvin, Evan Nelson, Jordan Kennen, Josephe Potvin, Nicholas Nelson, and Brady Kennen.
Sadly, he will not see a future potentially filled with many great-grandchildren.
Dad is also survived by his Uncle Jerry and Aunt Eileen Edwards of Rice Lake, WI; Aunt Mary Potter of Rice Lake, WI, and family friend, Terry Tonnar of Danbury, WI; Step-Son, Dave Peterson, currently of Rice Lake, WI; and his Best Friend, Ernie Monroe of Cameron, WI.
His final years consisted of living in and traveling with his fifth-wheel. He enjoyed camping; he worked on a dude ranch, a bucket-list dream fulfilled; he traveled out West to Wyoming, Montana, and other locations unknown; he also traveled South to spend some time in Texas and Florida, his seemingly two favorite states (a bedside confession like no other).
Dad’s last travel adventure came in the form of a flight back home, from Florida to Wisconsin. His desire was to spend his remaining months being near friends and family.
All are welcome to join us Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI from 12:00-2:00 p.m to celebrate his life with us.
