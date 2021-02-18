LaVern Voelker, of Okauchee, WI passed away Thursday, February 11, at AngelsGrace Hospice. He was born February 25, 1939 in Rice Lake, WI to Walter and Meta (Draak) Voelker.

Vern spent his early career as technician and training manager for George J. Meyer Mfg. in Cudahy, WI. He worked for 25 years, at Miller Brewing Company in Milwaukee, WI  until his retirement.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 49 years, Mary (Josten) Voelker; his daughter, Meta M. (Eric Paller) Voelker, of Sykesviller, MD; his son, Jason (Jill) Voelker; and his grandchildren, Jack W. Voelker and Lauren G. Voelker. His is also survived by three brothers, Maynard Voelker, Rice Lake, Rolland (Carol) Voelker, Coon Rapids, MN, Roger (Jamie) Voelker, Rice Lake; and two sisters, Adeline  (Lynn) Swan, Chatham IL, Marion Ackley, Wyoming, MN. Vern was preceded in death by his parents and sister Bea (Milford) Newman.  

