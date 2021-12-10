LaVern Einum, age 91, of Rice Lake, WI passed away at home December 5th, 2021.  He was born January 30th, 1930 to Louis and Mary (Foss) Einum at the family farm in Barron.  On December 1st, 1951, he was married to Barbara Beaudrie at Rice Lake and they had three children.  They were married for 68 years.

LaVern was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara on January 14th, 2019; daughter, Julie (Westlund); son, Steve; two sisters, Ethel Stoik and Myrtle Winkle.  He is survived by his son, Kevin (Rena); daughter-in-law, Rhonda; son-in law, Lynn Westlund; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

There will be no services as per his wishes.  Interment of cremains will be at Nora Cemetery in Rice Lake, WI.  Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas and Cameron.                 

