Lauren Nashlund, age 81 formerly of Chetek, died Monday, February 1, 2021 at Barron Care and Rehab.
He was born in Chicago in 1940 and moved to Chetek’s Silver Birch Resort with his parents, Julius and Edna Nashlund and his sister, Anita.
Lauren graduated from Chetek High School and UW Superior with a music major. He became a band and choir director but art and decorating were his true loves. Lauren became an associate of Ethan Allen Galleries in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Kentucky.
Returning to the Twin Ports he crafted many displays for Duluth’s Marine Museums including the Edmund Fitzgerald that is still on display. Retiring to Chetek he became curator of the Chetek area Museum where his many displays are still exhibited.
Lauren lived in nursing homes for his last 15 years, having suffered a devastating stroke in July of 2005. His friends will remember him for his intelligence, wit and love of animals.
Please contact the family at chetek43@yahoo.com. Memorials may be sent to the Chetek Area Historical Society, P.O. Box 317, Chetek, WI 54728.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
