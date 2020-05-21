Larry Sibley, 84, of Ocala, FL passed away May 9, 2020. Born in DeKalb, IL on May 24, 1935 to Harold and Anna Sibley, he grew up in Plano, Illinois where his family owned the Purina Feed Mill. He graduated from the University of Minnesota where he met Margaret “Maggie” Joan Fellows on a blind date. They were married September 7, 1957 and blessed with 46 years of marriage until Maggie’s passing in 2003. Following graduation, Larry enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Newport, RI, Athens, GA and Yokohoma, Japan. After the service, Larry worked in sales for Owens Corning Fiberglass, National Gypsum, Guardian Insurance and Foster, Klima and Co. Larry was known for his ability to build and fix almost anything. He had an infectious smile, incredible memory, and the ability to carry on an interesting conversation with anyone he met. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and taking his family canoeing in Northern Minnesota. In 1987 they moved to Cannon Falls, Minnesota where they owned and operated Auntie Maude’s, Kitty Applegate’s, Pine & Prints, and Raisinberry Farm until 1995. Eventually, they moved to northern Wisconsin to retire. They were members of Long Lake Lutheran Church in Sarona, WI. On October 2, 2004 Larry married his high school sweetheart, Gloria Mae Minnick. They moved to Ocala, Florida in 2013 to enjoy their retirement in the sunshine and travel. Larry was a US Navy Veteran, a member of Joy Lutheran Church of Ocala and the American Legion. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Sibley; daughters, Patty Sibley of Eagan, MN and Sue Clark (Joe) of Cumberland, WI; step-children, Valerie Lindholm (Jim) of Kent, WA, Dennis Minnick (Suzanne) of Corpus Christi, TX and Steve Minnick (Suzanne) of Punta Gorda, FL; sister, Carol Sorenson of Mission Viejo, CA; five grandchildren; six step grandchildren and 13 step great-grandchildren. Larry taught his daughters to be lifelong learners, the love of travel, and to always get back on the pony if it bucks you off. He will be deeply missed by family and friends.
