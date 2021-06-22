Larry Prytz, age 74, of Rice Lake, WI, passed peacefully at home after a bout with cancer on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Larry served his country in Vietnam. He worked the land he loved in his professional and personal life from farming to construction and excavation.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Patty Prytz of 51 years. Larry has a daughter that has just been found and is so blessed to have met her, Madaline (Steve) Fletcher; two grandchildren, Alex and Jordan. Survived by siblings, Jane (Sonny) Lewis, Bob (Gladys) Prytz, Tim (Marla) Prytz, Michael (Michelle) Prytz; a sister-in-law, Ellen Prytz; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Cecil and Alice Prytz; a brother, Tom Prytz.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A gathering was held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake. Military Rites will be accorded him by the Rice Lake Veteran Honor Guard at 4:00 p.m. Monday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.