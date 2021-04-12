Larry Edwards, 66, of Exeland, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born September 1, 1954, in Peoria, IL to Robert and Bernice (Warren) Edwards. Larry was a 1972 graduate of Anoka High School, after which he joined the U.S. Army and served in Germany. After his service, he lived in Otsego, MN, and later Little Falls, MN, where he drove long haul for St. Cloud Cold Storage. It was during this time, he met the love of his life, Rae Ann Clark. In 2005, they moved to Exeland, WI, and he continued trucking until his health prevented.
When he wasn’t on the road, Larry enjoyed fishing, hunting, ATV riding, car shows, and spending quality time with the children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his life partner and soul mate, Rae Ann Clark of Cumberland; stepchildren, Joe (Jessica) Clark of Rice Lake, Ashley (Larry) Thoma of Lino Lakes, MN, Deann (Chris) Kazungu of Bloomington, MN, Lisa (Michael) Goff of Sidell, LA; grandchildren, Alex, Tyler, Eli, Shawna, Allison, Aiden, Abigail, Vinny, Carson, Braden, Ryan, and Nadia; great-granddaughter, Naiomi; two brothers, Michael Edwards and Keith Edwards, both of Ramsey, MN; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Kevin Robert Edwards; stepson, Ted Wilen.
A memorial service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021, at Living Faith Church in Exeland with Pastor Timothy Jerry officiating. Serving as honorary pallbearers were grandchildren: Alex Sutton, Tyler Brousseau, Eli Wilen, Shanna Wilen, Allison Burleson, Aiden Burleson, Abigail Clark, Vinny Kazungu, Carson Clark, Braden Thoma, Ryan Thoma, and Nadia Goff. A committal service was held at McKinley Cemetery with full military honors accorded by the Shell Lake Honor Guard. Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.
