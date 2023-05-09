Larry Bauer, 73, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, formerly of Frederic, Wisconsin passed away on April 18th, 2023. He is survived by 2 children, Katie (Shawn) Malone of Barronett, and David (Traci) of Tulsa, OK., and his 7 grandchildren, Bobby, Nikki, Jordan, Gage, Grant, Garrison, and Grace. A sister Diane of Randolph, WI and a brother Dick (Vicki) of Webster, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Lucille, and a brother Gordon.
Larry wore many hats through the years. But during his life in Wisconsin, he and his family had a successful dairy farm, and while at the same time, he was buying and selling tractors and hay, and had a countertop business. And Larry still found time to become a reserve deputy sheriff for Polk County. Towards the end of the farming years, he started investing in real estate and collector cars. His passion was restoring and selling collector cars which eventually led him to Oklahoma where he established many friendships, and also continued his career in real estate. He will be sadly missed by everyone that knew him. A memorial service and celebration of life is being planned for late June in Webster, and Barronett, WI.
To plant a tree in memory of Larry Bauer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
