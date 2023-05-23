Lane Allen Johnson, Age 73, of Rice Lake, WI, died on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Spooner, WI.

He was born on May 19, 1950, in Rice Lake to Leland and Camilla (Hyllested) Johnson.  Lane graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1968 and then was drafted into the United States Army and served during the Vietnam Era and was Honorably Discharged.  He was a project manager for Ryan Construction Company for many years.  

