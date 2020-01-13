Krist Johnson, 69, Wisconsin born, Rice Lake High School graduate slipped quietly away after a long battle with cancer at his Sherwood, Oregon home on December 27, 2019. His wife of 47 years Linda and loved ones were by his side.
Krist had successfully operated and owned several businesses. During the 60's and 70's he was significantly involved in the management of Grouchy's restaurants and bars in Rice Lake, Eau Claire and Black River Falls. Krist saw opportunity others might miss. He worked the oil fields of Wyoming, brakeman & conductor on the Chicago Northwestern Railway, managed the Madarin Club and owned the Peppermill in Eau Claire. He spent time in the corporate world working in sales for Sysco Foods in Idaho and Nevada. Moving to Oregon brought even more opportunities. He designed & developed golf courses and for the last 20 years owned and operated Pride Land Management, commercial landscaping and maintenance.
Krist is survived by his wife Linda (Dinger), daughter, Kady,(Mike Boyersmith) sons, Todd (Rhonda Abbott), Danny and Roger Abbott (Deanna Abbott), sisters, Leslie (Bruce Cochran) and Susan (John Torza), brother, Ted (Renee Johnson). He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchild. Krist was proceeded in death by his parents Ruby and Don (Grouchy’s) Johnson and grandson Krist who passed in 1996 from the flu.
Krist was always there for his family, friends and those in need. Loved a good discussion, admired for his point of view, seeing both sides of the topic, except politics. He is greatly missed.
