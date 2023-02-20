Kim J. Owen, 70, of St. Croix Falls WI formerly of Rice Lake, passed away on Sunday, February 5th 2023 at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on January 29th, 1953, to Milan and Lucille Owen.

To plant a tree in memory of Kim Owen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments