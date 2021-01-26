Kevin Petit, age 64, of Hawkins, WI, died Tuesday, January 19, 2021.
He was born on October 26, 1956 in Ladysmith, WI to Sheldon and Patricia (Gordon) Petit. Kevin graduated in 1974 from Winthrop, MN and then entered the United States Army and was later Honorably Discharged. He was married to Jacalyn Adams on 1978 and later divorced. Kevin spent many years in the logging industry with his father and brothers. He began his law enforcement years in Adams, WI later becoming a deputy sheriff for the Sawyer County Sheriff Department. He retired from law enforcement in 2006 but never stopped working.
He loved reading and music, the outdoors, kayaking, fly fishing and camping. Kevin also loved remodeling houses and built the family home with the help of his brothers.
He is survived by two daughters, Dawn Petit (Robb Jandrt) of Rice Lake and Kelley (Matt) Mazurek of Chetek, WI; five brothers, Larry Petit of Winter, Bruce (Laurel) Petit of Ojibwa, WI, Randy (Jackie) Petit of Winter, WI, Jeff Petit (Shannon Olsen) of Ojibwa, WI and Terry Petit (Nicole Clark) of Winter, WI; numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sheldon and Patricia Petit; his brother, Mark and a twin brother, Kent.
A private family and friend service will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI, with interment and Military Rites in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Winter, WI in the spring. Please consider wearing masks and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the American Cancer Society, to which Kevin was a long time donator.
