Kenneth Raye Ehn, Age 72, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, February 23, 2023.  

He was born in Chicago, Illinois, Cook County, on November 15, 1950 to Stanley Oscar Ehn and Mary Virginia Naughton.  He was the third of five children born to this union.  David, Roger, Kenny, Ginger and Kathy.  He also had 2 older half brothers, Bill of Wisconsin and Tom Lenhart of Illinois.

