Kenneth M. Peterson, 79, died near the end of September in his home in Phoenix, AZ. He was born October 21, 1942, in Rice Lake, Wisconsin to Maynard and Dorothy Peterson (Thill). His early years were spent living in Barron County Wisconsin. He graduated from Rice Lake high school in 1960. He spent the next year working and going to college before enlisting in the Navy in 1961, where he spent the next seven years. He then switched military branches and joined the Air Force. He retired IN 1985 with honors from Luke AFB in Phoenix with the rank TSGT, serving 23 years in the US Armed Services. He was immensely proud of his service; it was a joy to hear him tell stories. He had many interesting stories to tell. His nephews and nieces grew up thinking of him and his missions; they would receive many tokens from around the world. His porch light was lit green to show support for U.S. Veterans.
Phoenix became his longtime home since the seventies when he originally moved there, with his wife Sun Tok (CHOI) Peterson whom he had met while stationed in Korea years before. While in the military he finished his college degree and used it for his next career working for the state of Arizona for the next 20 years until retiring. He mentored many men in the neighborhood and community. He was known as the handy man, always willing to help in anyway possible. He and Sun Tok were continually active in several Churches (All National Gospel Church, Living Life Mission Church and Lynn Haven Church of Phoenix and they helped many ministries over the years as well as the globe. This was their passion. Walking with Christ and helping others. He was a blessing to all. He spent many hours writing Biblical lessons, studying the Bible and mentoring others. Ken had a love for classical music, history, and literature. He had many brothers and sisters in Christ. He cared for many people along his journey in life, his Legacy and Love will live on in many and in his neighborhood. Ken was preceded in death by his parents and his wife and devoted partner Sun Tok. He never had any children of his own, but the neighborhood children would affectionately call him grandpa.
