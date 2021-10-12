Kenneth Kahl, 95, of Cumberland passed away, October 8, 2021. He was born August 5, 1926 in Prairie Farm, WI to Henry and Anna (Hartung) Kahl, Ken was the youngest of seven boys. He went to school in Prairie Farm.
Ken later joined the U.S. Army and served in occupied Japan; following his time in Japan he was in the reserves for five years at Racine, WI.
He married Glenna Hammes on April 23, 1949. They dairy farmed in the Comstock area for many years.
Ken is survived by his wife, Glenna; children: Cindy (Ron) Jeschke of Cumberland, and Randy Kahl of Sparta; grandchildren: Lisa (Mark) Gryskiewicz of Medina, OH, Sarah (Ernie) Acosta of Almena, Keith (Kelly) Kahl of Almena, and Kevin (Kim) Kahl of Almena; great grandchildren: Jeannie and Chris Acosta of Almena, Allison, Braden, and Jordan Gryskiewicz of Medina, OH, and Trent, Elliot, and Emmitt Kahl of Almena. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Jeannie Lynn Kahl; son, Danny Kahl; grandson, Mark Jeschke; and six brothers: Roy, Clarence, Walter, Bennie, Lenny, and Ted Kahl.
A private family graveside service will be held at St. Anthony Cemetery.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.
