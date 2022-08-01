Kenneth Dwight Dummer passed away on July 5th, 2022 at home in Kirksville, Missouri at the age 82. Ken was born July 19th, 1939, in Rice Lake, Wisconsin to William Dummer and Edith Dummer. Ken attended and graduated from high school in Cameron, Wisconsin. He played on the Cameron football and basketball teams. Ken enlisted in the Army after high school. When he returned from Germany, Ken attended and played basketball at Rice Lake community college, and finished getting his teaching degree at the University of Oshkosh.
Ken and Janet Dummer, also from Cameron, were married in 1962. The two had recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Ken taught for several years at elementary schools in Wisconsin ending with his final six years of teaching with a sixth-grade class in Tomahawk, Wisconsin. In the summer of 1976, Ken, wife Janet and sons Dwight and Mark moved out to Ferndale, Washington. Not long after moving to Ferndale, Ken started working at ARCO oil refinery as an operator and retired nearly 20 years later. Ken enjoyed traveling with his wife Janet. They traveled across the United States and enjoyed many sites. Ken enjoyed watching baseball, football, swimming with his grandsons, playing cards, making, and consuming ice cream. After moving to Kirksville, MO in 2006, Ken spent several years in retirement working with adults with disabilities.
