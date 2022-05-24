Kenneth B. Hanson, 70 of Elkhorn, WI, passed away on May 12, 2022 at Specialty Select Hospital in West Allis, WI. He was born April 15, 1952 in Rice Lake, WI, the son of the late Willie and Delores (Kuhrt) Hanson. Ken was united in marriage to Karen F. Anderson on June 3, 1978 in Rice Lake, WI. Ken was a member of Sugar Creek Lutheran Church. Ken worked for Coca-Cola, Wisconsin School for the Deaf, and almost 20 years as the Mail Center Manager at the University of Wisconsin Whitewater. He treasured the relationships made with the students over the years. Ken loved spending time up north in Rice Lake, whether he was visiting with family, playing cards or fishing. He loved sports, especially playing softball and tennis. Ken enjoyed basketball, football and coaching soccer. He was an avid Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Wisconsin Badger sports fan. Ken and Karen enjoyed riding motorcycles in their earlier years. Ken was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. His favorite activity was his hikes with his grandson, Harlow.
Ken is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Karen, their three children: Benjamin, Jacqueline and Kimberly Hanson, one grandson, Harlow Hanson, seven siblings: Betty (Chuck) Nelson, Shirley (Gordy) Nelson, Judy (Steve) Ludwigson, Gary Hanson, Diane (John) Olsen, Dean (Sue) Hanson and Curt (Connie) Hanson, many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother, Daryl.
