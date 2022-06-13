Kelly Nelson

Kelly Jo Nelson (Brenizer) passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 15th in Mesa, Arizona at the age of 49.

Kelly is survived by her husband, David Nelson; children, Cody and McKayla Nelson and Sam Engen (Jesse); stepdaughter, Alyssa Whitten; grandbabies, Michael and Matthew; sister, Karen Kasper (Ray); brother, Rex Brenizer (Mandy); mother-in-law, Lavene Nelson, nephews, Nicholas, Benjamin, and Andrew Kasper; Best Friends, Frank and Carol Garcia; brother and sisters-in-laws, nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins. She is preceded in death by parents, Bill and Marilyn Brenizer; brother, Randy Brenizer; niece, Ana Kasper; father-in-law, Odis Nelson; grandparents, Earl and Mable Brenizer and Marlin and Velva White.

