...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Kelly Jo Nelson (Brenizer) passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 15th in Mesa, Arizona at the age of 49.
Kelly is survived by her husband, David Nelson; children, Cody and McKayla Nelson and Sam Engen (Jesse); stepdaughter, Alyssa Whitten; grandbabies, Michael and Matthew; sister, Karen Kasper (Ray); brother, Rex Brenizer (Mandy); mother-in-law, Lavene Nelson, nephews, Nicholas, Benjamin, and Andrew Kasper; Best Friends, Frank and Carol Garcia; brother and sisters-in-laws, nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins. She is preceded in death by parents, Bill and Marilyn Brenizer; brother, Randy Brenizer; niece, Ana Kasper; father-in-law, Odis Nelson; grandparents, Earl and Mable Brenizer and Marlin and Velva White.
