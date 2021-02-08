Keith Stensrud, age 62, of Rice Lake, WI, died Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

He was born on May 6, 1958 in Chicago, Illinois to Knut and Olive (Roth) Stensrud.  Keith attended school in Chicago and moved to Rice Lake in 1997.  He worked as a laborer for many years in Manufacturing, a mover and has worked at Lehman’s Supper Club in Rice Lake for the last 3 years.

Keith was an outdoors man, enjoyed fishing on a boat, hunting, camping, spending time with his family, kids and grandkids.  He loved his family at Lehman’s.  

He is survived by his Fiancee of 30 years, Jennifer McNicholas; his seven children, Jeremy McNicholas (Breum), Joshua McNicholas (Kelli), Jordan Stensrud (Donovan), Jackie Stensrud (Jordan), Keith Cleveland (Rita), Kristy Espeseth (Dan) and Joe Phillips (Deb); 17 grandchildren, Justin, Dillon, Dakota, Daniel, Joey, Sydney, HayLeigh, Bentley, Josie-Jo, Cali-Ann, Morgan, Hazelynn, Journi, Olivia, Reagan, Lilly and Leah; aunt, Kathy Regovic; siblings, Debra Cooper (Jim), Doreen Miller (Fred), Lilly Stensrud (Ricky), Richard Stensrud; many cousins, nephews, nieces; many friends, especially, David Hargrave and his family.  He was preceded in death by his parents, Knut and Olive Stensrud.  

A celebration of his life will be held from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021, with a prayer service at 2:00 p.m., with Father Ed Anderson officiating at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI.                     

To plant a tree in memory of Keith Stensrud as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments