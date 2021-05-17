Keith Hanson, 91, of Rice Lake passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 8, 1930 in Tomahawk, WI to Alvin and Nora (Thompson) Hanson. He married his wife, Beverly Dahle, on August 23, 1952 in Rice Lake.
Keith was a hard worker all his life. A dairy farmer for most of his life, he also worked off the farm at Stella Cheese, Jerome Foods and other businesses in the area. He loved the outdoors and was a life-long hunter. He had the opportunity on several occasions to hunt and fish in Canada and these trips were highlights of his life. He owned hounds and enjoyed hunting for bear, coyote, and raccoons with the dogs. In later years he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed watching the birds in his backyard and gardening. He remained active; at age 90 he was still mowing his yard and often threatened to get the chain saw to get wood in.
Keith is survived by his children; Vicki Hanson, Randy (Patty) Hanson, Brad (Laurie) Hanson, Nancy (Mike) Blechinger, and Susan Hanson; grandchildren, Mike Lakken, Stacy (Travis) Abraham, Leslie (Michael) Hauschild, Missy Hanson, Garett (Kateland Northcott) Hanson, Sarah (David) Dietz, Jennifer (Josh) Millerman, Jason (Jamie) Marshall, Eric (Cindy Simon) Marshall, and Kayla (Nick Bruce) Marshall; eighteen great- grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Nora; wife Beverly; grandson Gary; five brothers and three sisters.
Funeral services were held at the Skinner Funeral Home-Rice Lake on Thursday, May 13 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Miels officiating. Visitation was at the Funeral Home.
