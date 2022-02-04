Keith Smith, age 82, of Manitowoc, peacefully passed away Friday morning, January 21, 2022. Keith was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Ann Smith, who passed away on December 7, 2020.
Keith was born on October 3, 1939 in Rice Lake, son of Lawrence and Verna (Roberts) Smith. Keith married Carol A. Smith in 1959 in Rice Lake, and after living in several locations in Wisconsin and Illinois the couple moved to Manitowoc where they have resided since. Keith worked for many years for the Beneficial Finance Company and other finance companies, helping people secure personal and small business loans that saved many homes for individuals and their families. Keith was also a member of First Lutheran Church of Manitowoc.
Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Kim Smith of Shawano, and Dr. Rodney and Linda Smith of Menomonee Falls; three grandchildren, Cheyenne Smith of Milwaukee, Jesse Smith of Colorado Springs, CO, and Heidi Rusboldt of Manitowoc.Keith was one of six children born to Lawrence and Verna, including two surviving brothers and one sister-in-law, Chuck and Evelyn Smith of Wedowee, AL, and Del Smith of Rice Lake; and one surviving sister and brother-in-law, Vernita and Randy Prather of Rice Lake. Keith is also survived by several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, including Dale and Marilyn Smith, Raymond and Judy Smith, Alan and Debbie Smith, Donny and Lois Smith, Brian and Chris Smith, Bruce Smith, Mark and Robin Smith, and Roberta Smith, all of Rice Lake; Marilyn Otterholdt of Rhinelander and Janice Elliott of Sandstone, MN, and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Keith was known for his quick wit, intense love of family, and passion for fishing and camping. When David and Rodney were youngsters Keith served as their Boy Scout Troop Leader, making sure to schedule trips into the great outdoors for the scouts and introducing them to outdoor-related activities such as fishing rod building and wood carving. When his sons got into wrestling Keith became the Lincoln High School Wrestling Team’s official photographer, taking and self-developing thousands of photographs, which he gave to all of the wrestlers throughout the years and were often published in the local newspaper. He was honored several times by the Wrestling Club for his dedicated service and unselfish involvement in Manitowoc Wrestling.
Keith and Carol were a team in every sense of the word, turning their home into a meeting place for neighborhood kids and groups of wrestlers and cheerleaders, including long after David and Rodney had left home. When their granddaughters, Cheyenne and Jesse, were born Keith and Carol dedicated themselves to the girls with a passion and love that was boundless. They helped raise their granddaughters as though they were their very own, and doted on them far beyond the roles of traditional grandparents.
Keith was a loving and loyal friend, brother, husband, father and grandfather, always willing with his time and resources for a friend in need. He will be deeply missed and those who survive his passing are grateful for having had him in their lives.
Private family services will take place following cremation.
The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
