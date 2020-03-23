Kathryn Olsen Rudd, 79, of Rice Lake, died peacefully on March 22, 2020.
Born in Toledo, OH, Kathy moved to Rice Lake with her family when she was a child and lived in the area her entire life. Spending her last few years in a nursing home in Bloomer was mildly distressing (despite the excellent care she received) only because “I’ve always lived on the north side of Rice Lake.”
Kathy credited her participation in Al-Anon with making her the person she was. She found her true purpose in life when she returned to college in her 40s to earn a master’s degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling then joined ABR Counseling, the practice founded by her husband, the late Allen “Bud” Rudd. Following her husband’s death, she ran the counseling practice herself, putting all her energy into helping others.
Kathy may have appeared well mannered but had a wicked sense of humor and deep strength that saw her through many challenges in life. She coped with a lifelong anxiety disorder and was an introvert yet overcame these challenges day by day.
A descendent of Rev. James Lloyd Breck, Kathy was extremely proud of her Episcopalian roots and prior to her health decline, was an active member of Grace Episcopal Church, serving on the vestry, teaching Sunday school, and a member of the worship team.
She was an outstanding bridge player who, with her bridge partner and dear friend of over 50 years, the late Rosemary Vinopal, regularly won local bridge tournaments.
Her free time was often spent crafting and she found joy in anonymously donating to the community. Despite her modest income she was a semi-professional Secret Santa.
Her curiosity and interest in people continued to her last days as she regularly kept tabs on the staffing schedule, personality conflicts, and general activities of her nursing home, all from the comfort of her room.
She will be missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her small but excellent set of friends, and the many people in the community who were helped by her.
A memorial service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church at a future date. Memorial donations can be made to Grace Episcopal Church, Rice Lake.
