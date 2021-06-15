Kathleen Hofstede, age 73, of Rice Lake, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 7, 2021 at her home.
Kathy was born in Rice Lake at St. Joseph’s Hospital on November 13, 1947 to Robert and Evelyn (Avery) Davis.
Kathy enjoyed gardening, interior design, bumming around, shopping with her grandkids and spending time with friends and family.
She worked for the City of Chetek as the clerk/treasurer for many years, then at TMC Inc in Poskin and most recently at Nuto Farm Supply Inc.
Kathy is survived by her grandchildren, Hailey Hofstede, Ethan McEvoy and Mercy Olson-Hofstede; siblings, Mike (Judy) Davis of Chetek, Rod Davis of Barron, William (Ginny) Davis of Chetek, Stuart (Liz) Davis of Rice Lake, Scott (Deb) Davis of Chetek, Kevin Davis of Oklahoma and Cara (Jerry) Atwood of Bruce; many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her son, Steven Hofstede; parents, Robert and Evelyn Davis; stepson, Joey; and nephew, Stephen Davis.
There will be a gathering for friends and family on June 12, 2021 at her brother, Mike’s house. If you were unable to attend you can send condolences to - Cara Atwood (her sister), N3637 State Road 40, Bruce, WI 54819. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
