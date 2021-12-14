On Saturday, December 4, 2021, Kathleen Louise (Jensen) King passed away at her home peacefully in her sleep at the age of 79.
Kathy was born on July 5, 1942, in Princeton, MN to Martha and Alfred Jensen. Her family moved to Hudson, WI, during high school and that’s where her story of love and family began... Kathy spent her early years as a homemaker caring for her family, then, in later years she worked as a CNA, in hospice work, home health care for the elderly, and personal care for those with special needs.
Rooted in faith and a life of service, she poured generously from her cup and preached kindness and goodwill to her friends and family. She would always help a stranger in need and served as a spiritual guide to those who called her friend. She lived a life of simplicity, enjoyed music, horses, cribbage, and was a master of baking pies.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her mother and father, loving brothers, Larry, Alan, Kenny, and her sister, Loretta. She is survived by her seven children, Cherrie St. Germain, Gina Honzik, Sue Gerlach, Tom Gerlach, Matt Gerlach, Belinda Cash, and Martha Gerlach, 19 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many in-laws.
A celebration of her life took place at Lakeview Methodist Church in Shell Lake at 1:00 p.m. on December 12, 2021. Refreshments immediately followed.
