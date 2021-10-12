Kathleen Nelson, 62, of Rice Lake passed away October 2, 2021.
She was born in Cumberland on October 24, 1958 to Lester and Verna (Solum) Nelson.
After High School, Kathleen attended Pillsbury Baptist Bible College in Owatonna MN, and then worked at McCains in Rice Lake for several years. She returned to college at the University of Wisconsin-Stout and earned her BA in Early Childhood Education.
She had a life-long love of children and worked at Little Bear Day Care and Lulu Bell Day Care. She often took care of her nieces and nephews and the children of friends. At her church, Cumberland Baptist, she served as the head of the Children's Ministry and Education for many years. She also served in the media ministry and on the recent call committee. She was generous with her time and her home; always willing to help others in need. In an age where letter writing is disappearing she maintained correspondence with her out-of-state aunts and uncles.
Kathleen is survived by her siblings, John (Lynn) Nelson of West Lafayette, IN, Gisele (Steve) Driscoll of Clifton Forge, VA, Norm (Shelly) Nelson of Cumberland, Art (Sherri) Nelson of Rice Lake, Charles (DeAnn) Nelson of Cumberland, Lynette (Ken) Hanson of Savage, MN; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Verna Nelson.
Funeral Services were at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 9 at Cumberland Baptist Church. Visitation was from 4-7 p.m., Friday, October 8 at the Skinner Funeral Home in Cumberland and one hour prior to the service.
Skinner Funeral Home-Cumberland is serving the family.
