Kathleen Johnson, 75, of Cumberland, passed away on March 2nd, 2021 after a battle with cancer.
Kathleen was born August 31st 1945 in Cumberland to Victor and Irene Vaughn. Kathleen graduated from Cumberland High School in 1963 and married classmate Albert Johnson shortly thereafter in 1965.
Kathy and Al farmed in rural Cumberland for many years while raising a family of two sons and a daughter. After retiring from the farm in the mid 1990's, Kathy worked for a number of years in an antique shop and at the local pharmacy. Kathy spent her time gardening, with Bible study, socializing with friends, camping, writing poetry, sewing, and serving family and friends in countless ways. She will be remembered as always putting the needs of others before her own.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Albert; sons, Scott (Colleen) and Steve; a daughter, Melissa (Brian) Pinkerton; a brother, Jim Vaughn who all live locally; a sister, Margaret (John) Hennessy of Mpls, MN, and eight grandchildren. Kathy's family will be having a private memorial service at a future date.
