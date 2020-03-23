Katherine Rundhaug-Heutmaker, 93 of Rice Lake passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at Brentwood Memory Care, Rice Lake.
Katherine was born on November 18, 1926, to Hubert and Hattie Zimmer in Rice Lake, WI. She was raised in the Rice Lake area and attended Whitier School. She helped on the family farm at a young age and came to love it. Eventually she met Sever Rundhaug and their friendship grew into love and the two were married on August 25, 1945. They farmed together in Cameron and raised four children, where Katherine enjoyed gardening, baking, playing piano, and spending time with her family. They retired in 1987. Sever passed away after nearly 50 years of marriage on June 21, 1995. Katherine moved to Rice Lake where she lived for about nine years. She married Richard Heutmaker on July 3, 2004 in Balsam Lake. After moving to Balsam Lake, Katherine enjoyed helping at church events. Richard passed away on February 16, 2016.
Katherine is survived by her children; Wendy (Dennis) Vollrath of Balsam Lake, Sever (Judy) Rundhaug of Chetek, Bruce (Wendy) Rndhaug of Cameron and Brad (Kay) Rundhaug of Trego, stepchildren; Kenneth (Bev) Heutmaker of Hudson and Richard Heutmaker of New Prague; grandchildren, Randy, Candi, Kevin, Robyn, Jessica, Nicole, Kayla, Josh, Zach, Toya and David; 18 great grandchildren; great-great grandchild; sister, Charlotte Paulsen; sister-in-laws, Barb Zimmer, Arlene Zimmer and Mary Ann Hensel. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Hattie Zimmer; husbands, Sever Rundhaug and Richard Heutmaker; brothers, Walter Zimmer, Herbert Zimmer, Paul Zimmer, Donald Zimmer, William Zimmer and James Zimmer; sisters, Margaret Omdalen, Dorothy Sirek and Helene Sirek.
Funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Rice Lake.
Skinner Funeral Home is assisting the family.
