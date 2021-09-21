Katherine Baker, age 101, of Ladysmith, WI, formerly of Dundee, IL, died Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Ladysmith.
She was born on August 27, 1920 in St. Lawrence, South Dakota to John and Anna (Nilles) Peters. Katherine was married to Robert Baker on November 4, 1949 in Downers Grove, IL. They owned and operated Baker Family Nursery from 1950-1974. She was a member of St. Catherine of Sienna, Dundee, Illinois for 38 years. She was a Eucharistic minister and active in Ministry of Praise.
Katherine enjoyed playing cards and tending to her flowers.
She is survived by a son, James (Fern) Baker of Holcomb, WI; four grandchildren, Michelle (Jamie) Saffert, Christina (Jeff) Ramsey, Susan (Chris) Leffel and Loren Baker; seven great-grandchildren, Megan, Leah, Lucy, Scott, Timothy, Samuel and Charlie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Baker; a son, Arthur; a granddaughter, Amy Baker; a grandson, Scot Baker; her parents, John and Anna Peters; a sister, Elizabeth; six brothers, Charles, Joe, Mathias, Nick, Fritz and Frank;
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rice Lake, Father Ed Anderson officiating, with interment in St. Joseph Cemetery in Rice Lake. Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Church. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.