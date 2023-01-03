Karen Johnson Zimpel

Karen Johnson Zimpel, age 77, of Rice Lake, WI, died Saturday, December 24, 2022 in Rice Lake. 

She was born on February 4, 1945 in Rice Lake to Clifford and Lofania (Carpenter) Johnson. Karen graduated from Cameron High School in 1963, the University of Wisconsin LaCrosse in 1967 with a Secondary Education Degree with a B.S. in Chemistry. She taught high school chemistry at Big Foot High School in Walworth, WI for many years.

