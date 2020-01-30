Karen Varnam, age 79 of Barron, WI went to be with Jesus on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Care Partners in Rice Lake, WI after battling melanoma.
Karen was born on July 23, 1940 in Newton, IA to Wayland and Elizabeth (Snook) Forehand. Karen married Wayne Cobb in 1958 and had two daughters, Charmayne and Charlene. Karen later married Dr. Robert Varnam.
Karen's pride and joy were her children and grandchildren. Karen also loved music, her flower gardens, and decorating her home.
Karen is survived by her daughters, Charmayne (Steve) Beranek of Rice Lake WI, Charlene (Craig) Goettl of West Bend WI; five grandchildren, Thane (friend Stephanie), Ashley, Emily, Logan and Nicholas; brothers, Arden (Pat) Forehand of MN, Wayland Jr. (Ruth) Forehand of WI and many nieces and nephews.
Karen was preceded in death by parents and special friend Don Niemann.
A private memorial service will be held in the Spring to honor Karen.
Memorials can be sent to her family or Benjamin's House of Rice Lake or Pink Ribbon Advocacy, Inc of Barron County.
